



Orihuela Costa, March 3, 2026 – Zenia Boulevard is pulling out all the stops this March with a packed calendar of events for families, creatives, and fun-seekers alike. From celebrating International Women’s Day with hands-on art to immersive VR experiences, St. Patrick’s festivities, and a full-day dance marathon, there’s something for everyone at the Costa Blanca hotspot.

A Celebration Just for Her

On Friday, March 7, Zenia Boulevard will host a special artistic event for International Women’s Day in the Plaza Mayor, running from 5 pm to 8 pm. Ten life-sized female silhouettes will be transformed into vibrant works of art by a painter, a graffiti artist, and any visitors who want to join in. With paints, materials, and guidance from the pros, participants can add their own flair while a live DJ keeps the energy high. The event highlights creativity as a tool for equality and celebrates the role of women in society.

Step Into Another World on Father’s Day

Families can get an early Father’s Day treat on March 14, from 12 pm to 8 pm, with a free Virtual Reality experience in the Plaza Mayor. The “V Ride” game immerses players in a fantasy adventure with dragons, triceratops, wind effects, and surround sound. Every participant leaves with a special diploma to commemorate the day.

Go Green for St. Patrick’s

Zenia Boulevard will also join the massive St. Patrick’s Day parade in Cabo Roig on March 15, one of the largest in continental Europe. Starting at 3 pm, the streets will come alive with over 60 performances, including bands like the Ex Irish Army Veterans Pipe Band, dancers, stilt walkers, and colourful floats. Zenia Boulevard will be fully involved, bringing a festive touch to the celebration.

Meet Your Favourite Pups

On March 20 and 21, the Plaza Mayor hosts a Patrulla Canina (PAW Patrol) Meet & Greet. Kids can dance, pose for photos, and meet Chase, Skye, and Marshall. The activity is free, with tickets available at a dedicated stand.

Dance Marathon Madness

The III Dance Marathon takes over on March 28, from 12 pm to 8 pm. Participants will keep moving to various musical styles for eight nonstop hours. Registration is free until March 27, and the last dancer standing wins a €1,000 Zenia Boulevard Gift Card.

Rising Music Stars Take the Stage

The month rounds off with “Emerging Talents”, a free concert in partnership with Voice Up music school, showcasing more than 30 young performers sharing their passion for music.

With this jam-packed schedule, Zenia Boulevard proves it’s more than a shopping destination—it’s a hub for creativity, family fun, and unforgettable experiences.