



More than 50 tonnes of food unfit for human consumption have been seized in a major operation in Alicante, following inspections at two warehouse units in the Garrachico industrial estate.

The operation, led by the Guardia Civil through its environmental protection unit SEPRONA, uncovered serious breaches relating to the storage, handling and distribution of food products.

In the first warehouse, officers discovered a substantial quantity of food imported from outside the European Union intended for distribution and export. The company operating from the premises had neither the required business licence nor the mandatory health registration. Several products lacked proper labelling, while others failed to meet legal commercial information requirements. All food items were precautionarily seized and placed under the control of Alicante’s Public Health authorities.

A second warehouse on the same estate revealed further irregularities. Officers found meat and fresh produce being stored and handled without complying with basic hygiene and health standards. More than four tonnes of meat were seized after the owners failed to provide adequate traceability documentation.

In addition, around 1,500 kilos of fruit and vegetables were declared unfit for consumption due to poor preservation and unsanitary conditions. Authorities ordered their immediate destruction.

The raid also uncovered 63 boxes containing over 1,900 pairs of sports trainers from various brands, suspected of being counterfeit. The owner of the goods is under investigation for an alleged offence against industrial property rights and has been reported for breaching Spain’s anti-smuggling laws.

In total, four individuals have been reported for violations of food safety and public health legislation. One person is also under investigation for alleged industrial property offences, while another faces proceedings for serious disobedience.

The case has been forwarded to the competent judicial authority, and the seized products remain at the disposal of the relevant health agencies.

The operation involved SEPRONA officers from Alicante, supported by units from Jijona, Santa Pola’s Fiscal and Border Patrol, and the Food Quality Inspection Service of Alicante’s Public Health Centre.