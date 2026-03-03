



More than €300,000 is being pumped into Campoamor in a major bid to put an end to burst pipes, water losses and frustrating supply interruptions.

A total of €309,619.95 will be spent replacing a crumbling water network that has been blamed for repeated breakdowns in the area. Much of the existing system is made up of PVC pipes that are over 30 years old — and now well past their best.

The project will see 1,217 metres of new pipeline laid. That includes 983 metres of heavy-duty 200mm ductile iron pipe and a further 234 metres of 100mm pipe. Crews will also install 13 new junction connections and replace 20 household service connections.

Infrastructure Councillor Víctor Valverde says the upgrade is long overdue. He insists the new C40-class ductile iron pipes will be far more resistant, reducing the risk of cracks and bursts while cutting down on costly water losses. The goal, he says, is a stronger, more efficient and more sustainable supply system for residents and businesses.

The works will also include new sectional valves and inspection points, allowing engineers to isolate problems more quickly. In theory, that means fewer widespread shutdowns when faults occur — and faster repairs when they do.

Crucially, the underground works will be completed before a planned resurfacing of the road under the Plan Planifica II programme funded by Alicante Provincial Council. Town hall officials say this avoids the embarrassment — and expense — of digging up freshly laid tarmac months later.

Despite the scale of the works, water supply is expected to continue throughout, with phased connections designed to keep disruption to a minimum.

For one of the coast’s busiest areas, the message is clear: out with the old pipes, in with a modern network built to last.