



It’s full steam ahead for Studio 32 as the company prepares for its next spectacular production – and this is one show you won’t want to miss.

Under the direction of Mark Feakins, the team is settling into a brand-new headquarters just moments from their much-loved performance base, the Cardinal Beluga Theatre. The move marks an exciting new chapter, giving the company a dedicated creative hub where imagination and craftsmanship come together.

Behind the scenes, an experienced crew of carpenters, lighting and sound technicians, painters, set builders, costume makers and wardrobe fitters are already hard at work. From the first design sketch to the final dress rehearsal, every element is being meticulously crafted to bring Mark’s vision to life on stage.

Following last year’s sell-out triumph with Sister Act, demand is already building fast — especially online — so early booking is strongly advised.

Now, get ready to clock in for comedy gold as Studio 32 presents Dolly Parton’s smash-hit musical 9 to 5. Packed with sharp wit, unforgettable songs and outrageous office antics, this feel-good favourite promises big laughs, high-energy performances and a soundtrack you’ll be humming all the way home.

Performance Dates:

Wednesday 27 May – 7.30pm

Thursday 28 May – 7.30pm

Friday 29 May – 7.30pm

Saturday 30 May 2026 – 2.00pm & 7.30pm

Tickets: €12

Buy in person at:

Catral – Food & Drink Store, La Marina – Cards and More, Villamartin – The Post Shop

Dona Pepa – The Post Box, Benijófar – The Post Room, Benimar – The Card Shop, Book online: Costablanca.Events

With a proven track record, a revitalised creative base and one of the most beloved musicals of all time, this promises to be another standout production. Secure your seats now — before they’re gone.