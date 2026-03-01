



Shockwaves are set to hit Torrevieja — but don’t panic. The “largest earthquake and tsunami in the city’s history” will roar into town on Wednesday as part of a massive emergency simulation involving more than 350 personnel.

Dubbed “Torrevieja 2026”, the high-intensity drill is being coordinated by the Generalitat Valenciana and is being hailed as the biggest civil protection exercise ever staged in the Valencian Community.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón, Security and Emergencies Councillor Federico Alarcón, and Fire Chief Tomás Gallardo unveiled the operation, describing it as a full-scale stress test of the city’s ability to cope with a catastrophic seismic event and potential tsunami along the Alicante coast.

9AM ALERT – MOBILES TO SOUND

The action kicks off at 9am, following an 8am deployment of emergency resources. Authorities will activate a pre-emergency tsunami phase for the southern Alicante coastline, triggering Torrevieja’s Municipal Territorial Emergency Plan and full coordination protocols.

In a dramatic move, every mobile phone in the city will receive an ES-ALERT warning message notifying residents that the simulation is underway.

THREE MAJOR EVACUATIONS

Throughout the morning, emergency teams will carry out evacuations at three key locations:

The International Auditorium

Nuestra Señora del Rosario school

Aquópolis water park

Specialist intervention, security, medical, damage assessment and shelter units will all be deployed in a meticulously choreographed operation.

HELICOPTERS, DRONES AND 350+ PERSONNEL

The exercise will mobilise Local Police, Guardia Civil, Civil Protection, SAMU paramedics, Cruz Roja, and firefighters from the Provincial Consortia of Alicante, Valencia and Castellón, alongside forest fire units and specialist rescue teams.

Expect rescue helicopters overhead, drones in the sky, and even a firefighting seaplane joining the spectacle.

Volunteers acting as “casualties” will test medical response and evacuation procedures, while municipal teams manage simulated displaced residents and coordinate essential services.

OPERATION WRAPS AT 12:30PM

The large-scale drill will conclude at 12:30pm with a formal debrief at the International Auditorium, where officials will assess response times, inter-agency coordination and protocol effectiveness.

The ultimate goal? To ensure that if a real earthquake or tsunami ever strikes Torrevieja, the city is ready to respond swiftly — and save lives.