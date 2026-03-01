



Los Alcázares is taking a major step toward safer, more sustainable transport with the construction of a new bike lane connecting the town to San Javier. The 300-meter route will run along one of the most dangerous sections of the RM-F34 road, a notorious pinch point for cyclists and motorists alike.

The project, now out to tender, will include dedicated lighting, clear vertical and horizontal signage, and all necessary safety features. The total investment amounts to €217,000, reflecting the municipality’s commitment to improving mobility while reducing risks for cyclists.

Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera highlighted the importance of the project: “This bike lane addresses one of the most hazardous areas in our municipality. It not only improves safety for cyclists but also advances our goal of making Los Alcázares a place where residents and visitors can travel safely and sustainably.”

The new lane is part of the “The Sea That Connects” initiative, a cornerstone of the 2025–2027 Tourism Marketing Plan, which promotes the municipality under the slogan “An Open Sea in Every Season.” The initiative aims to develop a sustainable mobility network linking Los Alcázares with surrounding areas, including San Javier and Cartagena, encouraging eco-friendly travel alternatives across the region.

Mayor Cervera emphasized the broader vision: “We continue working to make Los Alcázares better connected, more accessible, and environmentally friendly, fostering healthy and sustainable transport options for both residents and visitors.”

The project is funded through the European Union’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Facility (RTRF) – Next Generation EU, under the framework of the Tourism Sustainability Plan for Destinations (TSPD). The Los Alcázares City Council, through its Department of European Funds, will oversee the implementation and ensure the project meets both safety and sustainability standards.

Once complete, this bike lane will not only improve safety along the RM-F34 but also strengthen the municipality’s sustainable transport network, promoting cycling as a practical, low-impact option for commuting and leisure in Los Alcázares and beyond.