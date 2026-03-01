



Security in Los Alcázares, a town of less than 20,000 residents, is set to be significantly strengthened with the opening of the town’s first Civil Guard barracks, which will serve as the main operational base and house a permanent staff of 54 officers. The new facility will bring the town in line with other municipalities in the coastal region, which previously required support from nearby barracks in San Javier and Torre Pacheco.

The barracks will be established within the Comprehensive Tourism Development Center (Cidetur) on Avenida Cartagena, a 300-square-meter municipal building located between Los Narejos and the AP-7 motorway.

Until now, the building had been underutilized. The City Council is investing €200,000 to renovate the premises, which will feature a reception and citizen service area, offices, changing rooms, an investigation space, and specialized units including the Viogén system for monitoring gender violence cases and the Arroba Team for cybercrime.

Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera emphasized that the new barracks will ensure security services are appropriate for a municipality of over 20,000 residents, which swells to around 70,000 during the summer tourist season. The opening represents a major upgrade in both facilities and personnel, providing better working conditions for officers who until now operated from the nearby Comprehensive Security Center.

Personnel increases are being phased in throughout 2026. Six officers have already joined the existing team of 34, with the remaining 14 scheduled before the end of the year. The move to a Main Post ensures Los Alcázares now has resources equivalent to other coastal towns.

Colonel Francisco Pulido Catalán noted that the addition of new officers in surrounding municipalities, including 82 new recruits to the Torre Pacheco Company and 14 extra officers for San Pedro del Pinatar, has strengthened regional coverage.

These permanent staff increases will be supplemented each summer by the Safe Tourism Plan, which deploys additional officers to key tourist areas. Overall, the new barracks and reinforced personnel aim to deliver more efficient, responsive policing and enhance public safety in Los Alcázares, particularly during high-season periods when the town experiences a significant population surge.