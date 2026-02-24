



The legendary visit of Empress Elisabeth of Austria — the iconic Sisi — to Elche has been vividly brought back to life at the Huerto del Cura, in a programme of events that has been widely praised for its historical depth, cultural value and public appeal.

The initiative marked the 132nd anniversary of the empress’s visit to Elche in 1894, a moment that firmly embedded the Huerto del Cura in European cultural history. During her travels across the continent, Sisi — one of the most fascinating figures of 19th-century royalty — was captivated by the city’s palm grove, today recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, especially the garden’s most celebrated feature, the Imperial Palm.

Sunday’s historical re-enactment, staged within the garden itself, offered an immersive journey back to that defining moment. Performed by the specialist group A+G Recreaciones Artísticas 1900, the production recreated the empress’s arrival and her first encounter with the Huerto del Cura, allowing audiences to experience the atmosphere, characters and elegance of the late 19th century in an authentic setting.

The event proved a sell-out, with tickets snapped up within hours. Attendees highlighted the meticulous attention to detail, from period costumes to the historically faithful staging. After the performance, guests enjoyed refreshments inspired by the empress’s known preferences, including fresh orange juice and Dobos Torte — famously regarded as Sisi’s favourite dessert — adding a further layer of authenticity to the experience.

Organisers have described the public response as overwhelmingly positive, underlining the growing interest in initiatives that combine heritage, education and live cultural experiences.