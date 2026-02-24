



The Town Hall has formally launched the tender process for the construction of the Alto de la Casilla Urban Park, a flagship green-space project backed by an investment of €11.9 million.

The council has approved the open tender procedure for the works, which will create a 30,000-square-metre public park and fully regenerate an area currently underused. Companies have 35 calendar days to submit bids, with construction scheduled to take eight months from the signing of the site handover.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón said that, if the timetable is met, the contract could be awarded in April, with works starting in May. Completion is expected by February or March 2027.

A landmark family park with panoramic views

Designed as an open and fully accessible space, the park will feature two main entrances and a central landscaped axis with shaded areas for year-round use. It is conceived as a major family leisure hub and a key meeting point for children within the municipality.

Facilities will include picnic areas, two large themed children’s playgrounds, a panoramic viewpoint, and a café integrated into the landscape with capacity for almost 170 people. The project also provides 89 parking spaces and dedicated bicycle parking to encourage sustainable mobility.

From several points within the park — especially the viewpoint — visitors will enjoy sweeping views of the Torrevieja Salt Lagoon, the La Mata Salt Lagoon, and the Mediterranean Sea.

Green “lung” with strong environmental focus

The landscaping plan includes the planting of 537 trees — such as Aleppo pines, cypress, araucaria and jacaranda — alongside more than 12,000 shrubs and 1,500 aromatic plants like lavender, rosemary and thyme. Over 10,000 square metres will be planted with low-water-demand vegetation, complemented by 5,000 square metres of lawn, creating a sustainable and diverse green environment.

Play areas inspired by Torrevieja’s identity

A total of 37 children’s play structures will be spread across two themed zones with capacity for around 400 children.

The “Pink Lagoon” area draws inspiration from the town’s salt flats, featuring imaginative play elements such as salt towers and hexagonal slide structures inspired by salt molecules, accommodating up to 230 children.

The “Nautical World” zone pays tribute to Torrevieja’s maritime heritage, with standout attractions including a large ship, a shark, and a landmark lighthouse structure rising more than 13.5 metres, set to become one of the park’s most recognisable features.

Town officials say the project will not only deliver a major new green space, but also strengthen Torrevieja’s connection with its natural surroundings, creating a landmark park for residents and visitors alike.