



A routine patrol turned into a major drugs bust after a man was caught with 17 kilos of cocaine stashed in the boot of his car in San Isidro.

Officers from the Guardia Civil arrested the 44-year-old suspect — a resident of Murcia with no previous criminal record — after spotting him acting suspiciously in the town centre. His swift arrest is believed to have prevented the distribution of a large quantity of cocaine onto the streets.

The incident unfolded on 11 February, when officers from the Dolores main post noticed a vehicle parked with its boot open and a man rummaging inside. When he realised police were watching, the suspect became evasive and attempted to distance himself from the car.

After being stopped and questioned, the man gave confused and contradictory answers and bizarrely denied that the boot had even been open moments earlier. His behaviour raised further suspicion, prompting officers to search the vehicle.

Inside the boot, officers discovered a fabric bag containing several tightly wrapped, pressed packages. A quick test on one of the packets confirmed officers’ suspicions — pure cocaine.

The man was immediately arrested and the vehicle seized. A more thorough search later carried out at the Dolores Guardia Civil station uncovered additional hidden packages in another bag. In total, 15 packages weighing around 17 kilograms were recovered.

Following his appearance before a judge, the suspect was remanded in custody and charged with a serious offence against public health for drug trafficking.

The operation forms part of the Guardia Civil’s ongoing crackdown on drug use and street-level trafficking in leisure areas, with officers highlighting the importance of rapid intervention in stopping large-scale drug distribution before it reaches the public.