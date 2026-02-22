



The only publication you need for the latest English-language news, sport and events from across Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, Mar Menor, Quesada, Guardamar and La Marina.

The long-awaited Paseo del Mar leisure complex at the Port of Torrevieja is now scheduled to open definitively by the beginning of May, according to sources from the concessionaire.

It is reported to include brands such as McDonald’s, Vips, Ginos, Casa Carmen, Lateral, La Rollerie and Starbucks, among others.

And as they promised, following on from their snub at the government launch of the new bus service, around 100 to 150 people took part on Friday in a protest organised by Los Montesinos Town Hall to demand better interurban bus services from the Generalitat Valenciana.

Protesters carried banners reading “Less promises, more buses”, highlighting long-standing complaints that the town remains poorly connected and isolated by public transport.