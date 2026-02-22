



CD THADER – 0 MUTXAMEL CF – 2

BY STEVE HIBBERD

On a warm Sunday morning inside Moi Gomez Stadium, Thader Rojales faced rock bottom Mutxamel.

In front of a fair-sized crowd, Raul Mora´s men must have been quietly confident that they could achieve a double over the team from Alicante, against whom they had secured a narrow away victory back in October.

Having gone unbeaten since early January, signs were positive, especially as they looked so good during their last outing at Calpe, from where they emerged victorious.

Thader had the first meaningful attack on goal after 11 mins, when Serhiy could only watch as his effort was cleared off the line.

Midway through the half, Hugo was through on goal with just Thader keeper Luis to beat, although in his excitement, he comically scuffed his shot.

Moments later, the visitors had another good opportunity to open the scoring. A high floated free kick found Jhon lurking at the far post, but his attempted strike on goal was way off target.

A rare assault on goal, resulted in Mena providing a pinpoint cross to Guille, only for Thader´s front man to head horribly wide, with the goal at his mercy.

Pepe executed a fierce shot on target, some 5 mins inside the new half, which took a deflection past the visitors post.

From the resulting corner, it appeared that Guille was bundled over inside the box, but alas, a penalty was not given.

As so often happens, insult to injury occurred shortly afterwards, when Mutxamel were awarded a soft penalty for handball. Justice was served when Luis brilliantly saved the spot kick, much to the relief of the Thader fans.

Just after the hour mark, from a free kick, an unmarked Plane headed past Luis, giving Mutxamel the lead. Less than 10 mins later, visiting sub Lizardo found himself with a 1 on 1 situation, from which he cooly chipped Luis.

Two goals down, could so easily have been 3, had Luis not produced another important save to prevent a further shock goal.

Apart from a half chance by Thader sub Lloyd, Raul Mora´s men never looked like troubling Raul in the visitors goal, as they dejectedly trooped off the pitch at full time.

It doesn´t get any better next weekend, when Thader will travel to 2nd placed Eldense ´B´.

But before that, they have a rearranged match at Alberic, on Weds 25 Feb, ko 8.30 pm. Checkout CD Thader facebook page for confirmation on these Community League matches, plus many more Thader related articles.