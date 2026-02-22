



A 42-year-old British woman has died following a devastating collision between a family van and a lorry on the A-7 motorway in Totana in the region of Murcia.

The crash occurred at around 1.45pm on Saturday, February 21, at kilometre point 611.700 on the Murcia-bound carriageway, according to the Guardia Civil’s traffic division. The van, carrying a British family of four, collided with the trailer of an articulated lorry, leaving the scene described by emergency services as extremely serious.

Regional emergency service 112 reported that one person was thrown from a vehicle and left lying on the roadway following the impact. Despite the rapid response of paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other members of the family were injured in the collision. An 18-year-old boy suffered very serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital. A 40-year-old man and a seven-year-old girl sustained less serious injuries, emergency services confirmed.

The two men travelling in the cab of the articulated lorry escaped with minor injuries, according to the Guardia Civil.

Traffic officers from the Guardia Civil, firefighters from the regional emergency consortium based in Lorca, and several ambulance crews were deployed to the scene. Firefighters were placed on standby in case anyone needed to be freed from the wreckage.

An investigation into the exact cause of the collision is ongoing. While a full report has yet to be completed, investigators are examining whether driver distraction may have played a role in the tragedy.