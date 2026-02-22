



BY CHRIS PEACH

SC Torrevieja 1–2 Eldense ‘B’:

After last weekend’s frustrating draw away at Mutxamel, SC Torrevieja returned home determined to make a statement. Standing in their way were Eldense B, the side who had overtaken Torry into second place in the Lliga Comunitat.

Head coach Piquero rang the changes, introducing Carmona and Manresa for Matías and Alex, and setting his team up in an adventurous-looking 3-5-2.

Bright start, no breakthrough

Torrevieja began on the front foot. Ismail had the first opening, rising to meet a Toro corner but heading over. The hosts dominated possession in the opening 15 minutes, moving the ball well without finding a decisive final pass. Eldense’s first effort came from a 20-yard free-kick, deflected over by the Torry wall.

Just after the half-hour, Torrevieja carved out a gilt-edged chance. Loel burst down the right and picked out Ismail 10 yards out, but the striker’s shot was too close to the goalkeeper, who tipped it over. An inswinging Morales cross soon after caused panic, but no Torry player could apply the finish.

Eldense strike first

Against the run of play, Eldense took the lead in the 37th minute, breaking quickly down the right and finishing clinically into Pizana’s top corner with their first shot on target. Torrevieja pressed again before the break, Ismail going close from another corner, but the equaliser would not come.

Half-time: SC Torrevieja 0–1 Eldense ‘B’

Second-half setback

Eldense started the second half sharply and almost doubled their lead after a loose touch from Loel sparked a counter, only for Abadía to clear. In the 56th minute, however, the visitors struck again, a goalmouth scramble ending with what appeared to be an unfortunate Jorge Carmona own goal.

Piquero reacted immediately, replacing Carmona and Abadía with Berenguer and a youth player wearing number 14. Berenguer nearly made an instant impact, heading wide from six yards after meeting a superb Morales cross. Further changes followed on 73 minutes as Loel and Toro made way for Pucho and Otman.

Late rally falls short

Torry pushed hard in the final stages but struggled to break down a disciplined Eldense side. The visitors almost added a third when Pizana was caught in possession, the lob drifting narrowly wide. Torrevieja finally pulled one back in the 89th minute, Berenguer drilling a low shot across goal to make it 1–2, but despite late pressure, the equaliser never arrived.

A disappointing result for Torry, who will feel their performance merited at least a point. Credit, however, goes to Eldense ‘B’ for a ruthless and efficient away display.

