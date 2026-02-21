



Two people were killed on Saturday morning after a devastating collision involving two cars and a motorcycle on the CV-945 as it passes through Los Montesinos.

The crash happened at 10:56am at kilometre 5.8 of the CV-945, on a straight stretch between the Algorfa roundabout and the access to the AP-7. For reasons still under investigation, several vehicles collided within seconds, triggering a chain-reaction impact that brought traffic to a standstill while emergency crews rushed to the scene.

The victims were the two people riding the motorcycle — a 45-year-old woman and a man whose age has not yet been confirmed. Despite the rapid response from emergency services, including a SAMU medical team, both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 63-year-old man suffered multiple contusions in the crash. He was treated by paramedics and taken by basic life-support ambulance to Vega Baja Hospital in Orihuela for further assessment.

Investigators are now working to establish the exact cause of the collision. Authorities highlighted the extreme vulnerability of motorcyclists in crashes involving cars, a factor that may explain the especially severe outcome.

The provisional toll stands at two dead and one injured, as the Vega Baja reels from yet another deadly road tragedy.