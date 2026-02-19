



LONDON — Former Prince Prince Andrew has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, UK police confirmed Thursday, marking an extraordinary development in ongoing scrutiny tied to the legacy of Jeffrey Epstein and related documents released in recent months.

The Thames Valley Police, which serves areas west of London, including the region where Andrew previously resided, said it has opened a formal investigation after assessing material referring to alleged trade reports the former prince is said to have sent to Epstein in 2010.

Under UK law, police do not identify individuals by name in ongoing inquiries. However, when asked, the force confirmed that the suspect was a man in his 60s — consistent with Andrew’s age of 66.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” the police statement said, adding that authorities are working “with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.” The force acknowledged the high level of public interest and said updates would be provided “at the appropriate time.”

What Sparked the Arrest

The detention follows the unsealing and global release of millions of pages of court filings, witness statements, and related documents linked to U.S. civil and criminal actions involving Epstein and his associates. Those records have cast new light on networks of contact between Epstein and a number of prominent figures, prompting law enforcement reviews in multiple countries.

According to Thames Valley Police, the investigation centers on reports that the former royal may have sent documents described as trade reports to Epstein in 2010, during the period when Epstein was a registered sex offender in the United States. Detectives are now examining whether those actions amount to misconduct in public office — a charge that applies when a public official abuses their position for improper purposes.

Scenes at Sandringham

The arrest sequence was preceded by widespread social media posts showing unmarked police vehicles and plainclothes officers outside Wood Farm, a residence on the Sandringham Estate where the former prince has spent significant time in recent years. While authorities do not typically comment on operational tactics, the visuals fueled speculation and intense media attention.

A Reputation Under Strain

Prince Andrew, who stepped back from public duties in 2019 amid controversy over his association with Epstein, has already endured legal and reputational challenges, including a high‑profile civil lawsuit in the United States that he settled without admitting wrongdoing.

Thursday’s arrest deepens the legal scrutiny he faces and marks an unusual moment in British royal history. Misconduct in public office is a serious allegation that could carry significant consequences if prosecutors pursue charges.

What Happens Next

After his arrest, the former duke was released on police bail while inquiries continue, pending further investigative steps. Thames Valley Police have appealed to anyone with relevant information or material connected to the probe to come forward.

Legal experts say the case will be complex, involving detailed assessment of historical conduct, document authenticity, and the legal duties associated with the roles held by Andrew at the time in question.

This remains a developing story. Further official details are expected as the investigation progresses.

Timeline: Prince Andrew & Alleged Misconduct

2010 – Alleged activity that prompted the investigation: Andrew is reported to have sent documents described as “trade reports” to Jeffrey Epstein, who was already a registered sex offender in the U.S.

2019 – Prince Andrew steps back from public duties following public scrutiny over his friendship with Epstein.

2021 – Civil lawsuit filed in the United States by Virginia Giuffre, alleging sexual abuse; settled out of court without admission of wrongdoing.

2025 – Millions of pages of court documents related to Epstein are released globally, drawing renewed attention to contacts with high-profile individuals, including Andrew.

February 2026 – Thames Valley Police announce an investigation into alleged misconduct in public office; Andrew is arrested at Wood Farm, Sandringham, then released on police bail pending further inquiries.

What “Misconduct in Public Office” Means