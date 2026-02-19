



Guardamar del Segura, Spain — Officers from the Guardia Civil have smashed an active drug-dealing flat operating just metres from a betting shop in Guardamar del Segura, following a tip-off from a concerned local resident.

The operation, codenamed Cefalópodos, was launched in December after an anonymous complaint alerted police to a constant stream of people visiting a nearby apartment at all hours. Surveillance quickly confirmed the tell-tale signs of a drugs den: short visits, hurried exits and round-the-clock foot traffic.

Investigators identified the occupant as a 40-year-old man with previous convictions for violent offences, living in rented accommodation. Officers also noted an unusually high level of spending with no legal income to explain it.

Police say the suspect was supplying cocaine and MDMA to customers from a neighbouring betting and gaming venue, fuelling disturbances inside the premises and heightening fear among residents in the area.

On 22 January, officers moved in and searched the property. They seized 19.3 grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, hashish, 20 boxes of cutting medication, a precision scale, and drug-packaging equipment — clear evidence of street-level dealing.

The raid involved officers from the Guardamar Main Post, the USECIC Alicante, and the Alicante K9 unit.

The suspect has been arrested and brought before the Juzgado de Instrucción de Torrevieja, where he was released pending trial under precautionary measures. He faces charges of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Police say the takedown has shut down a key source of disorder linked to betting-shop drug use, restoring safety and peace to the neighbourhood.