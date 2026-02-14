



Wendy Derby, who sadly passed away last November, was a remarkable and much-loved member of our community. Known for her extraordinary creativity and boundless imagination, Wendy had a unique gift for transforming everyday, recycled materials into beautiful sculptures, mosaics, and handcrafted items. Her work was not only artistic but deeply personal, reflecting her resourcefulness and her joy in turning the ordinary into something extraordinary.

Wendy and her husband moved to Spain 21 years ago after she was diagnosed with arthritis, seeking a kinder climate and a better quality of life. Settling in Playa Flamenca, they created a home filled with warmth, laughter, and shared passions. Swimming and the sea were constant sources of happiness and calm, but Wendy’s creativity flourished even more indoors and in their garden.

At home, Wendy’s imagination knew no bounds. She delighted in crafts and enjoyed working with materials most people would overlook — plastic bottles, chicken wire, old roof tiles, scraps of wood, cement, and recycled tiles. She built her own pots, designed intricate mosaics for the garden, and even laid crazy paving, turning every corner of her home into a showcase of colour, texture, and artistry. Her ability to see potential in every scrap and object was truly remarkable, and her creations brought beauty and joy not only to her own space but to everyone who saw them.

Her creativity extended beyond traditional crafts. She was constantly experimenting, combining materials in inventive ways and finding new methods to bring her ideas to life. Her artistic vision was matched by her patience and care, whether she was carefully constructing a mosaic, shaping a pot, or designing a new garden feature. Every project reflected her personality: vibrant, resourceful, and full of life.

Wendy also had a natural ability to bring people together. One memorable evening at a local restaurant saw her encouraging everyone to dance to a Beatles tribute act, ending in a round of applause from the crowd — a perfect example of her infectious spirit and warmth. Music was another important part of her life, as she supported and encouraged her husband’s singing, offering honest feedback and urging him to express more feeling in his performances.

Beyond her artistry, Wendy enjoyed social activities and staying active, attending keep-fit classes and forming lasting friendships. She loved cooking, especially her green tomato chutney and homemade jams, and shared a passion for boating and sailing with her husband, creating cherished memories on the water.

Wendy’s life was defined by creativity, generosity, and a love of life. She transformed the everyday into something beautiful, inspired those around her, and left a lasting legacy of artistry and warmth. Her work, her spirit, and the joy she shared will be remembered and treasured always.