Civil Guard Arrests Briton in Investigation into Orihuela Costa Killing





The Civil Guard has arrested a British man suspected of killing a 29-year-old Englishman who was shot dead at a housing development in Orihuela Costa last December.

A judge has ordered the suspect to be held in prison without bail, while another British man connected to the case has also been jailed after fleeing to England despite being banned from leaving Spain.

The victim’s blood-stained body was found on the night of December 21 at a home in the Lomas de Cabo Roig urbanisation, in Orihuela Costa. Local Police were first alerted just after 9pm by people who said a friend had suffered “something very serious” inside a house.

When officers arrived, they discovered the young man had been shot dead and immediately called in the Civil Guard, triggering a full homicide investigation. Specialists from the Judicial Police and forensic teams were deployed, and within just over a month investigators identified and arrested a British suspect.

The case remains open and has been placed under judicial secrecy. Investigators believe the killing was a drug-related revenge attack, and they are searching for other people who may have been involved.

The arrested suspect appeared before a judge in Orihuela last Thursday and is being investigated for homicide or murder. His identity has not been made public.

Police are also examining a possible link to another shooting just ten days earlier, in which a 32-year-old British man, now known as Peter F., was shot three times in the garage of his home. He survived but later fled to England.

Peter F., previously called Sonny Redmond., had recently been released on bail after being jailed as the alleged leader of a gang accused of extorting cannabis clubs across the Vega Baja. When he was previously arrested, police seized two submachine guns and more than 300 rounds of ammunition from his home, and three Civil Guard officers were injured during his capture.

Despite being banned from leaving Spain and ordered to report to court every two weeks, Peter F. travelled to the UK. He was arrested in January in Merseyside.

Following his arrest, the Orihuela judge revoked his bail, ordered his imprisonment, and issued an international arrest warrant. If he remains in custody in England, extradition proceedings to Spain will begin.

These cases come amid growing concern over organised crime in the area. Police are also investigating the mysterious disappearance of another British man in the Vega Baja following the Orihuela Costa shooting.

The Civil Guard says all possibilities remain open — from further gang-related violence linked to UK and Irish drug networks, to a voluntary disappearance.

