Good news for the region as plans to expand Torrevieja University Hospital have taken a significant step forward following the proposed transfer of 12,000 square metres of municipal land was recently announced by the Valencian Regional Ministry of Health and Torrevieja City Council.

And once again local artistes generously donated their time and talent to support Maria and the Pink Ladies at La Zenia Boulevard last week on the occasion of World Cancer Day, helping to raise yet another magnificent sum that will help both with local awareness and the subsidy of early detection initiatives.