Friday Security Sweep Across Orihuela Costa: Knives, Drugs, and at least one Arrest!





Orihuela Costa saw a major police operation on Friday as Local Police, working alongside the Guardia Civil, carried out an extensive crackdown on crime and illegal activity across the area.

The operation targeted public safety and the compliance of local businesses, sending a clear message that illegal activity will not be tolerated.

During the sweep, authorities confiscated several dangerous knives, removed illegal drugs posing a threat to public health, and arrested a 40-year-old man found in possession of cocaine. In addition, local establishments were carefully inspected to ensure all paperwork and operations complied with municipal and national regulations.

Officials stressed that the operation was part of an ongoing effort to make Orihuela Costa a safe place for residents and visitors alike, with prevention and vigilance at the heart of their strategy.

The Friday raids highlight the determination of local authorities to keep streets safe and maintain law and order in this busy coastal hub.