World Cancer Day Event at Zenia Boulevard Raises Vital Funds and Awareness





A World Cancer Day event held at Zenia Boulevard by Maria and the Pink Ladies raised nearly €800, with an additional €500 donation from Zenia Boulevard, in support of the fight against cancer.

Local artistes once again generously donated their time and talent to support the cause. Performers on the day included Cindy Fitzpatrick, Holly Hepburn, the David Bowie Tribute, Marsy Poppa, Valentin & Vitality Sax, with Tre Amici closing the event. The day was hosted by Simon Morton, alongside Sunshine FM, who presented the event throughout.

Despite challenging weather conditions, the event was well attended and created a powerful sense of community. At 3.00pm, a minute’s silence was observed, providing a poignant moment to honour those currently fighting cancer, celebrate those who have survived, and remember those who have sadly lost their lives to the disease.

Speaking after the event, Maria said:

“I would like to sincerely thank all the artists and Simon for donating their time and support. Even though the weather wasn’t kind to us, it was still a wonderful day, and the moment of silence allowed us to reflect on why World Cancer Day is so important to so many people.”

Maria and the Pink Ladies also extended their thanks to Zenia Boulevard for their generous contribution and continued support of cancer awareness and early detection initiatives.