Crypto Scam Gang Busted: Victim Loses €442,650 as “Bank Mules” Help International Crime Ring





Twelve people have been placed under investigation by Spain’s Guardia Civil after allegedly acting as “bank mules” for an international cybercrime gang that scammed a victim out of more than €442,000.

The suspects — eight men and four women aged between 20 and 75 — are accused of fraud, money laundering and illegal access to computer systems as part of Operation Vicentius.

Police say the victim was lured by fake online “financial advisers” who promised huge profits through cryptocurrency investments. After making an initial small payment, the victim was shown manipulated charts on a bogus trading platform that appeared to show rapid gains.

Encouraged by the fake results, the victim transferred increasingly large sums — eventually losing €432,000 in crypto assets.

The scammers then persuaded the victim to install remote-access software, allowing them to take control of their computer and mobile phone. With full access to bank details and personal data, the gang emptied accounts and even took out two instant loans worth €10,450 in the victim’s name — pushing total losses to €442,650.

Investigators also identified two Chinese nationals as suspected members of the wider criminal organisation.

“Bank mules” moved the stolen cash worldwide

The twelve suspects acted as “bank mules”, opening or lending accounts to receive stolen money before moving it on through multiple transfers or converting it into cryptocurrency — a tactic designed to hide the trail and protect the real masterminds.

Detectives tracked 42 separate transfers to accounts in Denmark, Lithuania, the UK and China, exposing an international laundering network stretching across Europe and Asia.

The investigation began after the victim reported unexplained bank movements in La Rioja and remains ongoing, with officers now trying to recover the missing funds.