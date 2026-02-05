Civil Guard Probe Dog Beating and Dumping in Murcia





The Spanish Civil Guard (Guardia Civil) in the Region of Murcia is investigating two residents of Torre Pacheco for an alleged crime of animal abuse following a serious attack on a dog. The incident occurred in early February 2026 and has caused significant public concern.

The investigation began after a local resident reported finding his small, mixed-breed dog inside a rubbish container near his home. The animal had suffered severe injuries and was immediately taken to a veterinary clinic, where it remains hospitalized in critical condition. Veterinarians suspect the dog suffered a cervical fracture, placing its life at serious risk.

Specialists from SEPRONA, the Civil Guard’s Nature Protection Service, took charge of the case and gathered evidence from the scene. According to the investigation, the events allegedly started when the dog entered a nearby house. Shortly afterward, a person reportedly exited the property carrying a paper bag believed to contain the injured animal and threw it into a waste container.

Based on the collected evidence, authorities have identified two individuals and initiated legal proceedings against them as suspected perpetrators of animal abuse. The case highlights the serious legal consequences of mistreatment of animals under Spain’s current Criminal Code.

The incident also forms part of the Civil Guard’s ongoing campaign against animal abuse and abandonment, known as #YoSiPuedoContarlo (“I Can Speak Up”). Launched in July 2017, the campaign aims to raise public awareness about responsible pet ownership, promote animal welfare, and encourage citizens to report abuse.

Authorities note a growing level of public awareness, reflected not only in formal complaints but also through increased engagement on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. The Civil Guard urges anyone who witnesses or suspects animal abuse or abandonment to report it via phone number 062, email (seprona@guardiacivil.org), or official social media channels.