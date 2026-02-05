FREE LUNCH SEMINAR IN QUESADA





“Questions about living in Spain?

Join us for the Free Lunch event at Quesada Fish & Chips, 11am, Wednesday 18th February.

The team at Free Lunch Spain have supplied essential information about life in Spain to over 3,000 people. They ensure that all the people who have attended get the correct answers to their specific questions.

Enjoy FREE fish & chips once all questions are answered.

This will be a fantastic opportunity for everybody to get all the facts about life in Spain.

Everybody who attends will be able to ask the experts in various areas of business about how things work in Spain, which is a refreshing change to the continued confusion that reigns here.

Once again, the highly respected UK & Spanish companies based in Spain are inviting all British, Irish & European nationals, spending time or living in Costa Blanca, to a meeting for their questions regarding life here to be answered.

Some of the topics that will be covered will be as follows: –

Investment Opportunities that are fully Spanish tax compliant. Wills & Inheritance Tax Funeral Plans Non-Resident or Resident Taxes Currency Transfers & Exchange Rates Savings and Investments – How to get the best returns for your money. TIE renewals and residencia. Pensions – If you are dependent on your UK pension come and hear how to protect your way of life here in Spain. Spanish Law

Experts from four companies will be providing professional advice on all these topics and answering all your questions.

Everybody who attends the event will get all their questions answered. How fantastic is that!!

Once all the questions have been answered then everybody will get a free fish & chips at Quesada Fish & Chips. The event begins at 11am on Wednesday 18th February.

To register to attend this unique event you can e-mail freelunchspain@gmail.com with your name address and telephone number or call 685 733 278. Spaces are limited so please register.