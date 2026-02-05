Orihuela Secures €46K Boost to Put Mental Health Patients Back to Work





Orihuela Town Hall has secured almost €46,000 in regional funding to help unemployed residents with serious mental health conditions return to the workplace.

For the third year running, the council has received €45,996 from Valencia’s employment service Labora under the ETRAME programme, allowing the hiring of two local people with severe mental health issues.

The pair, supported by Orihuela’s municipal mental health service SASEM, began nine-month contracts on December 1, 2025, working as maintenance operatives in the Culture Department.

Councillor for Social Welfare Agustina Rodríguez said the scheme proves that real inclusion starts with dignified, supported employment, adding that work brings not only income but also self-esteem, independence and social integration.

Unlike short-term placements, ETRAME includes ongoing professional and social support, helping participants build real workplace skills and clear career paths aimed at long-term stability and improved quality of life.

Council officials say the programme turns employment into a powerful tool for social inclusion, giving vulnerable residents a genuine chance to rebuild their lives while contributing to the community.