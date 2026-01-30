Medieval Magic Hits Orihuela — But Wind Forces Saturday Pause





Orihuela inaugurated the 26th edition of its Medieval Market on Friday, transforming the city’s historic center into a vibrant medieval stage. One of the most emblematic events in the local festival calendar, the market celebrates Orihuela’s history, culture, and tradition while attracting thousands of visitors from across the Valencian Community and beyond.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mayor Pepe Vegara, Councillor for Festivities Rocío Ortuño, the Armengola 2025 Ana Belén Navarro, municipal officials, representatives of the Moros y Cristianos festival, and city ambassadors. International guests, including Miguel Ángel Varela Pinedo, Mayor of Zacatecas, were also present, highlighting the historical and cultural ties between the sister cities.

From the Town Hall balcony, Councillor Ortuño delivered a ceremonial speech evoking the market’s medieval origins and the royal fair privilege granted in 1272 by King Alfonso X “the Wise.” She invited residents and visitors to explore the historic streets and enjoy the participatory nature of the event, celebrating the coexistence of three cultures.

The market spreads across multiple plazas and streets, offering activities for all ages. Plaza de Santiago features mythology-themed workshops, storytelling, dances, and medieval life reenactments, while Plaza del Carmen hosts oriental dance, circus acts, magic, and aerial performances. Family-oriented activities, including animal farms and falconry exhibitions, are concentrated along Calle Hospital, while Plaza Condesa Vía Manuel presents large-scale shows and folk concerts. Additional plazas provide children’s games, knight tournaments, puppet shows, and Arab-themed medieval camps.

However, due to an orange-level wind alert, Orihuela City Council suspended the market, itinerant markets, and outdoor activities on Saturday morning. Gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected, with outdoor activities potentially resuming at 5:00 PM, weather permitting. Civil Protection, Emergency Services, and Local Police are coordinating to ensure public safety, and residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution.

With organized parking and easy access to the historic center, the Medieval Market remains a major cultural and tourist event, blending tradition, leisure, and community engagement while celebrating Orihuela’s rich heritage — weather permitting of course.