Zenia Boulevard to Host World Cancer Day Event with Maria and the Pink Ladies  





Maria and the Pink Ladies will be holding a special event to mark World Cancer Day on Wednesday 4th February at Zenia Boulevard.

The event is being held in honour of those who have sadly lost their fight to cancer, those who are currently battling the disease, and those who have survived it. It is a day of remembrance, support, and hope, bringing the community together to stand united against cancer.

Entertainment on the day will be provided by some of the finest artistes on the Costa Blanca, including Tre Amici, who rose to national fame following their appearance on Britain’s Got Talent in the UK. The event will be hosted by Simon Morton, alongside Sunshine FM, ensuring a vibrant and uplifting atmosphere throughout the day.

Speaking ahead of the event, Maria said:

“Cancer now affects almost one in two people. World Cancer Day on the 4th of February is a day for us all to support those who are fighting cancer, to rejoice with those who have survived it, and to remember those who have unfortunately lost their battle.”

Visitors attending the event will also have the opportunity to book a cancer screening test with the Pink Ladies on the day. Early detection saves lives, and the AACC’s Early Detection Programme continues to play a pivotal role in improving cancer survival rates across the region.

Everyone is encouraged to come along, show their support, and be part of a meaningful day that highlights awareness, early detection, and community solidarity in the fight against cancer.