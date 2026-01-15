Criminal Gang Broken Up After Wave of Robberies Across Alicante and Murcia





Four suspects arrested for more than 100 robberies

Over €12,000 seized, dozens of stolen vehicles recovered, and jewellery confiscated

15 January 2026.

Spain’s Guardia Civil has dismantled a criminal gang responsible for more than 100 robberies targeting petrol stations, businesses and homes across six provinces, following an operation known as “Gasfilter-Seagas” carried out in Murcia and Alicante.

Four individuals have been arrested for crimes committed in Alicante, Murcia, Almería, Granada, Albacete and Cuenca. During three house searches—two in Beniel (Murcia) and one in Palomares (Almería)—officers seized more than €12,000 in cash, two vehicles, around 50 pieces of stolen jewellery and clothing used during the robberies. More than 30 stolen cars used by the group were also recovered.

The investigation began in July after a series of break-ins at petrol stations in Murcia and Alicante. Police identified a clear pattern: the suspects operated at night using stolen vehicles, forcing entry with heavy tools, stealing cash registers and tobacco machines, and later abandoning them in remote areas.

Evidence recovered from a suspect’s mobile phone linked the group to a violent robbery in which around €80,000 was stolen from a petrol station in Llano de Brujas (Murcia). Investigators also confirmed the gang committed robberies in homes—sometimes while residents were inside—and hospitality businesses, using violence when necessary. Jewellery and cash were their main targets due to their ease of resale.

In November and December, the gang focused on Lorca and Mazarrón (Murcia), and during Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve carried out burglaries in rural homes in Albacete province, stealing valuables and vehicles.

Two suspects were arrested while travelling to Almería, where stolen jewellery was found hidden in their car. The remaining arrests took place in San Javier and Cartagena. The group, described as itinerant but based in Murcia and Alicante, had extensive criminal records and used sophisticated counter-surveillance tactics.

Those arrested face charges including robbery with violence, aggravated burglary, vehicle theft, handling stolen goods and membership of a criminal organisation. The operation was led by the Guardia Civil’s Judicial Police units in Murcia and Alicante.