San Javier based Transatlantic Crime Ring dismantled Targeting Luxury Goods





MURCIA — January 15, 2026

The Civil Guard has officially dismantled a highly organized, itinerant criminal network specialized in high-end retail theft. The group, which traveled from South America to exploit Spanish commercial centers, was intercepted following a sophisticated heist in Cartagena.

The Takedown

The investigation, codenamed Operation ‘Notte’, culminated in the arrest of seven individuals—four men and three women, all of Chilean nationality. The suspects were apprehended at a rental property in San Javier, which served as the gang’s tactical base of operations.

During the raid, officers seized:

€7,000 in cash.

in cash. £3,000 British pounds.

British pounds. 10 smartphones .

. A cache of stolen jewellery and designer clothing, some of which still had security tags attached.

The Modus Operandi: “The Bait and the Runner”

The investigation was triggered after a single establishment in a Cartagena shopping mall reported the theft of over €7,000 worth of technology. Judicial Police specialists analyzed CCTV footage, revealing a “perfectly synchronized” operation.

The gang utilized a classic distraction technique: while several members acted as ‘decoys’—occupying staff and security—the remaining members surreptitiously pocketed high-value items and slipped out of the store unnoticed.

A Transatlantic Connection

Investigators discovered that this was no amateur crew. The group is part of a “criminal circuit” originating in Chile. The suspects typically entered Spain via Italy, moving frequently across different provinces to evade capture. Once in Spain, they targeted prestigious brands whose products could be quickly liquidated on the black market.

The seven detainees, who were found to be in Spain illegally, already possessed extensive criminal records for similar thefts across the Murcia region and the rest of the country.

Judicial Proceedings

The suspects face charges of continued theft and membership in a criminal organization. The Civil Guard’s successful raid in San Javier has effectively shut down a major pipeline for stolen luxury goods in the Mar Menor area.