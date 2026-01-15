Orihuela expects to Double Municipal Revenue with Medieval Market





Orihuela is gearing up for one of its most anticipated events: the Medieval Market. Set in the city’s center, the three-day event, running from January 30 to February 1, celebrates the cultural roots of Orihuela’s three historic communities.

The market features more than 300 stalls offering crafts and food, alongside taverns, traditional workshops, and performances of music, theatre, and street entertainment. It is the largest medieval recreation in the Valencian Community and one of the most significant in Spain.

The event has been awarded to La Fragua de Vulcano–Espectáculos AMB Producciones, which offered a fee of €24,000 to the city—double what it paid in 2025, when the same company won the contract with €12,280, both against a starting bid of €2,284. According to the economic study accompanying the contract, the total estimated cost of the event is €118,096, while projected minimum revenues are €133,100.

Event Dates and Planning

As tradition dictates, the market will take place the first weekend of February, from Friday, January 30 to Sunday, February 1. Last year, the event had been scheduled for the same dates but was postponed to March due to delays in the tendering process.

To avoid last-minute issues this year, the city issued the contract unusually early in August, with options to extend for 2027 and 2028. The agreement is structured as a fee-based contract, meaning the company covers all organizational costs while paying the city for the rights to operate the event, ensuring it does not burden the municipal budget.

Past Controversies

The 25th anniversary edition of the market in 2025 was not without controversy. It was delayed, and the rival bidder, the Asociación para la Artesanía y el Arte PiramideArt, challenged the award due to alleged irregularities—a complaint ultimately rejected by the city.

La Fragua has also organized the event in 2024 and 2025, attracting thousands of visitors each year and boosting local commerce and tourism. On both occasions, PiramideArt submitted detailed reports alleging over 40 contract violations by the organizer. The city opened an investigation but did not impose any sanctions.