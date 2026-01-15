800 Educational Institutions Compete in the New Edition of the Civil Guard’s Pre-Amateur Cyber League





The Civil Guard has launched the seventh edition of the Cyber League, exclusively in its pre-amateur format, following the success of previous editions. This cyber competition targets students in 4th year of secondary school (ESO) with the primary goal of enhancing awareness and education in cybersecurity, enabling them to navigate the digital environment more effectively.

Key Highlights:

13 autonomous regions have joined this edition, an increase from 9 in the previous year, including Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Asturias, Madrid, Melilla, Navarra, Andalucía, Cantabria, Galicia, Castilla y León, Murcia, and the Valencia Community.

Participation has doubled, with 800 educational centres registered, anticipating over 30,000 students compared to 17,000 in the last edition.

Objective: The primary aim of the pre-amateur league is to raise awareness among younger students about the safe and responsible use of new technologies through competition. Participants will face various cyber challenges simulating real-life online scenarios, where they will learn skills such as gathering digital evidence using open-source tools, analysing photos for manipulation, and identifying fake profiles on social media.

Format: The competition consists of two phases. The initial qualifying phase will occur across the participating regions from January 12 to March 13, with specific schedules for each region. The best teams from this phase will advance to a final competition.

Activities: The qualifying phase will mainly be conducted online via the event platform, though some educational centres will host in-person activities featuring cybersecurity experts from the Civil Guard, coordinated with local educational authorities. All participating teams will engage in training activities, including awareness conferences on the safe use of technology and practical applications of learned skills in cyber challenges.

For more information and the schedule for regional participation, visit the Civil Guard’s official website: Civil Guard Cyber League.