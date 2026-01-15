Orihuela Backs Fourth Phase of Los Saladares Archaeological Excavations





Orihuela City Council and the University of Alicante have renewed their collaboration agreement to carry out the fourth phase of the Los Saladares Archaeological Research Project in 2026. Los Saladares is one of the most important protohistoric sites in southeastern Spain and is protected as a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC).

The agreement, signed by Mayor Pepe Vegara and the University’s Vice-Rector for Knowledge Transfer, María Jesús Pastor Llorca, ensures the continuation of excavation, structural consolidation, and scientific research under the General Research Plan authorized by the Valencian regional government.

The City Council will contribute €18,148.79 (VAT included) to fund fieldwork, archaeological research, conservation of structures, and the preparation of technical and scientific reports. The University of Alicante, through its Institute for Archaeological and Heritage Research (INAPH), will provide specialized staff and technical resources. The project will be led by Professor Alberto J. Lorrio, a leading expert in Late Bronze Age and Orientalizing cultures in the Mediterranean.

This fourth phase includes excavation, conservation, analysis and cataloguing of recovered materials, and the production of scientific reports. All archaeological finds will be deposited in the Orihuela Regional Archaeological Museum for preservation and future public display. The agreement also commits both institutions to disseminating the results through academic publications and public outreach activities, reinforcing Los Saladares as a key site for understanding the origins of Iberian culture in the Bajo Segura region