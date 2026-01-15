Navy Divers Neutralize Civil War Projectile Off Denia Coast





DENIA — January 15, 2026

A specialized Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from the Spanish Navy successfully neutralized an unexploded projectile dating back to the Spanish Civil War yesterday, January 14. The device was discovered submerged near “Albarana” beach in Denia.

The Discovery

The unexploded ordnance (UXO) was located approximately 400 meters from the shoreline at a depth of four meters. Completely camouflaged by marine life and located well outside the designated swimming areas, the projectile was spotted by a group of recreational divers. Following safety protocols, the divers immediately reported the suspicious object to the authorities.

The Operation

The Civil Guard’s Special Underwater Activities Group (GEAS) from Alicante first verified the sighting, marking the location and notifying the Navy’s Maritime Action Operations and Vigilance Center (COVAM) in Cartagena.

A specialized team from the Navy’s Mine Countermeasures Diver Unit (UBMCM) was deployed to the site. After assessing the situation, the experts decided to conduct an in situ neutralization using precision explosive charges. At approximately 3:20 PM, a controlled detonation successfully destroyed the shell, eliminating any threat to the public while minimizing environmental impact.

Coordinated Security Effort

The operation required extensive coordination led by the Naval Command of Alicante. Supporting agencies included:

The Civil Guard: Provincial Maritime Service (patrol boat Rio Oja) and GEAS.

Provincial Maritime Service (patrol boat Rio Oja) and GEAS. Local and National Police: Managing security on land and sea.

Managing security on land and sea. Emergency Services: Red Cross sea support and a SAMU Advanced Life Support ambulance.

Red Cross sea support and a SAMU Advanced Life Support ambulance. Local Support: The Denia Royal Yacht Club.

Safety Protocol for Maritime Finds

Authorities remind the public that finding metallic, rusted, or cylindrical objects in the sea is a serious matter. Under Royal Decree 550/2020, divers are legally obligated to report any submerged objects that could be dangerous or possess historical value.

If you encounter a suspicious object: