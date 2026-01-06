Fugitive Wanted by the Courts Arrested in Cox





Cox, January 6, 2026 – The Civil Guard has arrested a 40-year-old man in the town of Cox who was wanted by the courts under an outstanding judicial order for arrest and imprisonment issued by the Orihuela courts.

The operation followed several days of surveillance and location efforts in the municipality. In mid-November 2025, officers from the Civil Guard Investigation Unit in Callosa de Segura were informed that a court order had been issued for the individual’s search, arrest, and imprisonment. As a result, a series of coordinated measures were launched to locate him.

The suspect, who has an extensive criminal record and was considered highly conflictive, prompted authorities to apply enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of both officers and local residents.

After confirming that the man had been hiding in a residence in Cox for several days, the Civil Guard established a special security operation involving local patrol units, investigators, and officers from the Torrevieja Citizen Security Unit (USECIC), supported by drone surveillance.

Officers entered the property to carry out the arrest, locating the suspect concealed in one of the rooms. He was detained without serious incident.

The arrested man, a Spanish national aged 40, was brought before the Orihuela courts, which ordered his immediate imprisonment.