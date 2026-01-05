Major Flight Disruptions Hit Spain as Over 500 Flights Delayed, Alicante Among Worst-Affected





Madrid, Barcelona, Alicante – January 5, 2026 – Travelers across Spain are facing widespread flight chaos today, with 541 flights delayed and 27 cancelled at the country’s busiest airports. While Madrid–Barajas and Barcelona–El Prat are the largest hubs affected, Alicante–Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has emerged as a major hotspot for disruption, impacting both domestic and European leisure travelers.

Alicante reported 99 delays and 5 cancellations, primarily affecting low-cost and leisure carriers serving popular European destinations. Passengers at the coastal airport are experiencing long waits, missed connections, and crowded rebooking lines as operations struggle to keep pace.

At Madrid–Barajas, 207 delays and 12 cancellations were recorded, while Barcelona–El Prat saw 235 delays and 10 cancellations, mostly on short-haul European routes.

Airlines Most Affected

Vueling Airlines faced the heaviest delays with 122 flights delayed , especially at Barcelona and Alicante, alongside 7 cancellations.

KLM recorded the highest number of cancellations with 13 flights cancelled and 6 delayed.

Iberia saw 5 cancellations and 37 delays, concentrated at Madrid.

Other carriers including Ryanair (85 delays), easyJet (31 delays), British Airways (21 delays), and Wizz Air (31 combined delays) also faced operational slowdowns.

Passengers at Alicante are advised to check flight schedules closely, allow extra time for departures, and be prepared for possible rebooking due to ongoing disruptions. The airport’s leisure-focused routes have made it particularly vulnerable to today’s operational delays.