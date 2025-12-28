“Jack and the Beanstalk” Lifts Spirits and Funds for Mental Health





ADAPT Theatre Group’s first show at new Teatro Geli Albaladejo raises €3,000 for AFEMAR, benefiting young people and their families.

After three packed performances of our bilingual pantomime “Jack and the Beanstalk”, president of the ADAPT Theatre Group Eric Berg was pleased to present a cheque of 3000€ to the AFEMAR association during their day centre Christmas lunch.

AFEMAR president José Ramón Sáez and day centre manager Raul Sáez were delighted to receive the funds which will be used to further the aims of this dynamic association that provides support to young people with mental health problems and their families.

As this pantomime was our first venture into the town’s brand new theatre Teatro Geli Albaladejo and we were grateful for the support and assistance from the Councillor for Culture, Carmen María López Rodríguez who is also pictured here.

If you would like join us in our next production in November 2026, in any shape whatsoever please contact us. You can Google the ADAPT THEATRE GROUP for contact information.