Guardamar to Invest €195,000 in Energy-Efficient Upgrade for Manel Estiarte Swimming Pool





Guardamar del Segura City Council has announced a €195,846 contract to renovate the heating and air conditioning systems at the Manel Estiarte Public Swimming Pool, aiming to improve energy efficiency and incorporate renewable technologies.

The works, scheduled to last 90 days, will include the installation of photovoltaic solar panels on the roof, heat pumps, heat exchangers, new air conditioning units, and updates to plumbing and mechanical systems. The project is part of the council’s broader strategy to reduce energy consumption, lower operating costs, and make the facility more sustainable.

Bids will be evaluated not only on price—which accounts for 10% of the score—but primarily on technical quality and sustainability improvements. Additional points will be awarded for increasing photovoltaic capacity, adopting LED lighting for sports fields, extending warranties and maintenance, and reducing project execution time, which can be up to 45 days shorter than the standard deadline and represents 40% of the evaluation score.

The contract also requires a 5% performance bond and allows for partial subcontracting, which must be fully detailed in bidders’ proposals. The renovation will take place at the municipal sports center on Avenida de Cervantes and is expected to modernize one of Guardamar’s key sports facilities while reducing its environmental footprint.