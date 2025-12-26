€253,000 Cemetery Expansion Approved in Torrevieja





Torrevieja City Council has awarded the contract for the expansion of the municipal cemetery, which will see the construction of 296 new burial niches, following a simplified open tender process.

The decision was announced on 26 December 2025 by Federico Alarcón, councillor and secretary of the Local Government Board (JGL). The works have been awarded to Trisacor Infraestructuras y Servicios SL for a total contract value of €253,493.79 (VAT included).

The project involves the construction of four new blocks within the municipal cemetery to accommodate the additional niches. The execution period for the works is set at five months, beginning once the official site handover document (Acta de Replanteo) has been signed.

Alarcón explained that, given the nature of the construction and the type of intervention involved, a warranty period of one year has been deemed appropriate, starting from the date the works are formally received. In addition, the contractor has committed to an extended warranty period of a further 15 months, providing additional assurance on the quality and durability of the works.

The expansion forms part of the council’s ongoing efforts to ensure sufficient burial capacity at the Torrevieja municipal cemetery to meet future needs.