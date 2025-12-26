Orihuela to Invest Nearly €900,000 in Campoverde Upgrade





Orihuela City Council has put out to tender a major resurfacing and improvement project on C/Miguel de Cervantes and surrounding roads in Campoverde, with a total budget of €885,845.

The scheme forms part of the Provincial Council of Alicante’s Plan Planifica 2024–2027, which will cover 45% of the cost, while the remaining 55% will be funded by the City Council. The works will be carried out under the supervision of the Department of Infrastructure and Maintenance, in coordination with the Department of Coastal Areas.

The project aims to address long-standing problems along one of the main thoroughfares of the coastal area, including the lack of accessible ramps, deteriorated road surfaces and pavements, outdated vertical and horizontal signage, poor drainage, and inefficient public lighting.

Planned improvements include new asphalt surfacing, the renewal and widening of pavements, the installation of accessibility ramps, enhanced stormwater drainage, landscaping of central reservations, the repainting and replacement of road markings and signage, and the upgrade of street lighting to energy-efficient LED technology.

Councillor for Infrastructure and Maintenance Víctor Valverde described the project as “a much-needed intervention on the coast,” adding that it would tackle “historic shortcomings in accessibility, road safety and pavement conditions, significantly improving the quality of public space.”

Valverde stressed that the works have been designed with an integrated approach, coordinating different municipal departments to deliver “a long-lasting and effective solution on one of Orihuela Costa’s main avenues.”

He also announced that the project will soon be complemented by a separate tender worth more than €300,000 to renew the drinking water supply network along Calle Miguel de Cervantes. This will allow both projects to be coordinated and help prevent future disruption to the newly resurfaced roadway.

The planned execution period for the works is six months, starting from the signing of the official site handover document.