WORLD’S LARGEST NATIVITY SCENE TOWERING OVER CHRISTMAS IN ALICANTE





The world’s largest nativity scene is on display in Alicante’s Town Hall Square, once again transforming the heart of the city into one of Spain’s most striking Christmas attractions.

First unveiled in 2020, the oversized display quickly captured international attention and secured a Guinness World Records title for the tallest nativity scene ever created. Since then, the Giant Nativity Scene has become a festive landmark, drawing thousands of visitors each holiday season and cementing Alicante’s reputation for bold and imaginative Christmas displays.

The monumental installation depicts the Holy Family — Jesus, Mary and Joseph — accompanied by the Three Wise Men, all rendered on a scale rarely seen in traditional nativity scenes. At the centre lies Baby Jesus, reclining in his manger at more than 10 feet 10 inches high and wide, and stretching over 13 feet in length, according to Guinness World Records.

The most imposing figure is Saint Joseph, who towers above the square at 59 feet 2.6 inches tall and nearly 15 feet wide, while Mary stands at 34 feet 8.9 inches high and more than 11 feet wide.

Installed each year in the run-up to Christmas, the nativity has become a popular meeting point for families, school groups and tourists, many of whom travel specifically to see the record-breaking figures. Social media reaction has once again been enthusiastic, with one Facebook user writing: “It’s beautiful. It’s time we reconnect with the true meaning of Christmas.”

City officials say the display not only celebrates the Christmas story but also provides a significant boost to the local economy, helping to attract visitors to Alicante’s historic centre during the festive period.