Red Alert Issued for Heavy Rain in Southern Alicante Coast, Measures Implemented





Torrevieja, 9 October 2025 – On Thursday evening the Torrevieja City Council has issued a Red Alert for heavy rainfall expected along the southern coast of Alicante province starting tomorrow, 10 October. The Valencian Safety and Emergency Agency forecasts up to 180 mm of rain in 12 hours, with storms potentially reaching 60 mm in one hour, posing a high risk of sudden flooding and river overflows.

In response, the City Council has enacted the following emergency measures, effective from 00:00 on 10 October:

Suspension of the Friday weekly market at Parque Antonio Soria.

at Parque Antonio Soria. Closure of municipal parks and gardens and suspension of outdoor activities.

and suspension of outdoor activities. Suspension of all sports activities , both indoor and outdoor.

, both indoor and outdoor. Cancellation of cultural activities at the Teatro Municipal, Centro Cultural Virgen del Carmen, Auditorio Internacional de Torrevieja, and the Municipal Conservatory.

at the Teatro Municipal, Centro Cultural Virgen del Carmen, Auditorio Internacional de Torrevieja, and the Municipal Conservatory. Suspension of activities in childcare centers, including nurseries and kindergartens.

Citizens are strongly advised to minimize travel unless essential. Urban transport will remain operational, though the bus line to the weekly market will be suspended.

Additionally, the Palacio de Deportes “Tavi y Carmona” has been opened as a temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness from 20:00 today until 10:00 on Saturday, 11 October, conditions permitting.

The City Council urges residents to stay informed and take precautions to ensure safety during the extreme weather event.