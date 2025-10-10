Red Alert for Heavy Rain: Generalitat Sends Early Warning to Alicante Residents





The Generalitat Valenciana has issued a red alert for torrential rain along the southern coast of Alicante, effective from 10:00 a.m. on Friday. To prepare, an Es Alert message was sent to residents’ mobile phones at 2:47 p.m. on Thursday—19 hours before the alert comes into force.

The official message, marked as a “Civil Protection Alert,” warns of a high risk of flooding from l’Alfàs del Pi to Pilar de la Horadada. It urges residents to avoid unnecessary travel, respect traffic restrictions, stay away from riverbeds, and move to higher ground if they are in flood-prone areas. Citizens are also asked not to cross flooded streets or call emergency services except in urgent cases.

This early notification contrasts with last year’s alert during the DANA in Valencia, when mobile warnings arrived much later in the day, despite the red alert already being active.

Authorities Call for Maximum Caution

The Generalitat highlighted on social media that “maximum caution” is required, as much of the Valencian Community will also be under orange and yellow alerts for rain and storms.

Government delegate Pilar Bernabé warned after a meeting of the Emergency Coordination Committee (CECOPI) that the episode will likely last several days, through the holiday weekend. “This is a very long period of instability, and we must be fully aware that many people were planning to travel over the October 9 holiday. Extreme precautions must be taken,” she said.

She also emphasized the particular danger in Vega Baja, a historically flood-prone area with small ravines and streams that can swell rapidly during heavy rainfall. “These channels can cause sudden and severe flooding, especially near Crevillent and the southern coast of Alicante,” Bernabé stressed, urging strict vigilance from residents and emergency services.

Government on Alert

The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, traveled to Alicante on Thursday afternoon to monitor the situation. Bernabé, meanwhile, chaired an emergency meeting with the Civil Protection and Risk Assessment Unit (UVR), together with state agency technicians and police commanders, to coordinate the response.

Further meetings are scheduled for Friday morning, with authorities remaining on permanent standby as the storm develops.

Residents are urged to stay informed via official channels of the Generalitat and Civil Protection, and to call 112 only in case of emergencies.