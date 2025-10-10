When Will the Heaviest Rains Hit Alicante? Timetable and Forecasts by Municipality





The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued a red alert for torrential rain on the southern coast of Alicante this Friday, October 10, with forecasts of up to 180 litres per square meter in just 12 hours.

The most intense rainfall is expected from 10:00 a.m. until midnight, affecting mainly the southern half of the province. In addition to the red alert, AEMET has activated orange and yellow warnings in other areas:

North coast of Alicante : up to 140 mm in 12 hours and 60 mm in one hour, with significant risk.

: up to 140 mm in 12 hours and 60 mm in one hour, with significant risk. Interior of the province : moderate risk, with accumulations of up to 60 mm in 12 hours and 20 mm in one hour.

: moderate risk, with accumulations of up to 60 mm in 12 hours and 20 mm in one hour. Storm warnings: in force across all regions, with a 40–70% chance of hail and very strong winds.

AEMET advises maximum caution and avoiding unnecessary travel, especially along the coastal stretch between Vila Joiosa, Benidorm, Altea, Calp, Moraira, and Torrevieja, where the impact is expected to be strongest.

Forecast by Municipality

Alicante

Rain is guaranteed all day Friday (100%), with overcast skies, strong NE winds up to 50 km/h in the morning, and mild temperatures (23°C/19°C). Rain continues Saturday; some easing is expected Sunday. Intermittent showers will persist into midweek.

San Vicente del Raspeig

Continuous rain (100%) with NE winds gusting near 40 km/h. Temps 22°C/17°C. Persistent rains continue Saturday, easing somewhat Sunday. From Monday to Wednesday, expect light but frequent showers.

El Campello

Intense rain throughout Friday, 100% probability. NE winds up to 35 km/h, 23°C/18°C. The rain continues Saturday; Sunday brings partial improvement with occasional showers. Unsettled weather persists into next week.

Elche

Constant rainfall and overcast skies on Friday (100%). Temps 22°C/17°C, humidity near 90%. Showers persist Saturday; Sunday sees improvement with scattered rain and higher temperatures. Rain continues intermittently into midweek.

Benidorm

Heavy, continuous rain Friday with possible thunderstorms. Strong NE winds up to 45 km/h. Temps 22°C/17°C. Saturday remains stormy; slight improvement Sunday before instability returns early next week.

Elda

Persistent heavy rain Friday with highs of 20°C and lows of 15°C. Humidity above 85%. Wet weather continues through the weekend, with only slight improvement Sunday. Showers return Monday through Wednesday.

Villena

Assured rainfall all day Friday (100%), with gusty NE winds up to 40 km/h. Cool conditions (17°C/13°C). Persistent rains continue into Saturday, with gradual easing Sunday. Rainfall remains likely through midweek.

Alcoy

Friday brings heavy, widespread rain (100%), max 18°C/min 14°C, with humidity near 100%. Persistent rain is forecast through the weekend and into next week, with little sign of improvement.

Ibi

Friday will be marked by constant rain (100%), gusts up to 35 km/h, and cool conditions (16°C/13°C). Saturday and Sunday continue wet, with gusts up to 55 km/h at times. Persistent rainfall is expected into next week.

Torrevieja

Torrevieja will endure a day of extreme weather instability this Friday, October 10, with very intense and widespread rainfall expected from morning to night. The probability of precipitation is 100%, with the heaviest storms forecast for the afternoon and evening hours. According to AEMET, skies will remain heavily overcast throughout the day, and thunderstorms are highly likely. Winds from the northeast will blow steadily at around 35 km/h, with gusts that may peak at 55 km/h.

Temperatures will remain mild despite the stormy conditions, reaching highs of 23°C and lows of 18°C, but humidity will be very high, fluctuating between 75% and 100%, creating a heavy and oppressive atmosphere.

On Saturday, October 11, the instability will persist, with overcast skies and continuous rainfall, though wind intensity is expected to ease slightly. By Sunday, October 12, a gradual improvement is likely: rainfall will weaken, with a 60% chance of showers in the morning dropping to just 15% in the afternoon, while maximum temperatures may rise to 24°C.

Looking ahead to Monday through Wednesday (October 13–15), atmospheric instability will linger, bringing occasional weak or intermittent showers. Rainfall probabilities range from 90% to 45%, with variable winds and temperatures remaining steady, around 24°C during the day and 17–19°C overnight.

Orihuela

Orihuela will also be hit by persistent rain throughout Friday, October 10, with a 100% probability of precipitation and overcast skies dominating from morning to night. Winds from the northeast will blow at around 20 km/h, maintaining a cool and damp atmosphere. Temperatures will remain subdued, with a maximum of 20°C and a minimum of 17°C, while relative humidity will be very high.

On Saturday, October 11, the unsettled conditions will continue. Expect very cloudy skies, persistent rainfall (probability 100%), and a shift to lighter easterly winds. Temperatures will rebound slightly, reaching 23°C by day and 16°C at night.

By Sunday, October 12, conditions should start to improve. Light showers are still likely in the morning, with a probability of 45–50%, but this will fall to around 15% in the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, and temperatures will climb to 25°C, with a minimum of 16°C.

From Monday to Wednesday (October 13–15), some instability is expected to linger.

Wednesday 15: Cloudy intervals with occasional drizzle (~70%), temperatures stable at 25°C/15°C.

Monday 13: Cloudy intervals with light rain (90% chance), easterly winds at 15 km/h, temperatures 24°C/16°C.

Tuesday 14: Partly cloudy skies with moderate risk of showers (~50%), 25°C/15°C.

Dénia

Persistent rain and storms Friday and Saturday, with gusts up to 50 km/h and humidity near 100%. Temps steady at 24°C/16°C. Showers continue through Sunday and well into next week.

Xàbia

Friday: widespread rainfall (100%), strong NE gusts up to 45 km/h, 24°C/15°C. Stormy weather persists Saturday, with some easing Sunday afternoon. Rains continue into next week.

Calp

Friday: continuous rainfall (100%), NE winds gusting up to 40 km/h, 23°C/17°C. Saturday remains wet, Sunday eases slightly. From Monday to Wednesday, instability continues with recurring showers.

Authorities are urging residents to stay informed, avoid flood zones and ravines, and follow Civil Protection instructions. Travel should be minimized until the storm passes.