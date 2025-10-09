San Pedro Children Take Centre Stage in Holiday Panto





Panto wouldn´t be panto without the involvement of children, from the audience of course, but also when dancing groups join in the shows dressed as woodland animals, villagers, thieves or whatever fits in to the story being told.

For many years The ADAPT theatre group has been fortunate to have a close relationship with the local San Pedro primary school “Las Esperanzas”, which provides us every year with a group of local school children who perform in our pantos much to the delight of all involved.

In addition, the school provides us with a rather excitable audience for our dress rehearsal as several classes come along to watch us and their school friends tread the boards.

Throughout their school Autumn term this group of dedicated youngsters spend their morning break working with their English teacher and a choreographer to prepare two lively dance numbers, some lines of dialogue in English and other moments of involvement in the action on stage.

While all the main panto actors are adults, the children’s youthful exuberance adds yet another dimension to the dynamic, inclusive experience we aim to achieve.

The performances of Jack and the Beanstalk will be on 28th November at 7 p.m. and 29th November at 12 noon and 7 p.m. at the new and larger Geli Albaladejo Theatre, Avda de los Flamencos, San Pedro del Pinatar.

Tickets priced at 5€ are available from: Bar Amigos Avda Las Salinas, San Pedro; Mail Pinatar (SEUR) c/ Reyes Católicos, San Pedro and they can also can be reserved by WhatsApp or phone from Eric on 656 36 10 98.