Orihuela Gears Up for Christmas: First Events Tendered for €24,000





The contract covers festive lighting in the city centre and Orihuela Costa, as well as the popular “Good Afternoon” celebration on December 24th.

ORIHUELA. Orihuela City Council has announced a tender for the organization, execution, and coordination of pre-Christmas events in December, managed by the Department of Festivities. The base budget for the contract is €24,079 (including VAT), with a tax-exempt value of €19,900, and an estimated maximum value of €59,700 if extended.

Published this Tuesday on the Public Sector Procurement Platform, the contract is divided into three lots: the lighting of Orihuela city centre, the lighting of Orihuela Costa, and the Tarde Buena event on December 24, which traditionally fills the town’s streets and terraces with music and festive entertainment.

According to the technical specifications, the city centre celebrations will take place on December 5, featuring a parade of Christmas characters and the reading of the winning story from the school Christmas competition, followed by the traditional lighting of the lights at Gabriel Miró roundabout. Orihuela Costa’s lighting ceremony will be held on December 4 in Plaza Antonio Vicea, with a children’s choir or band performing Christmas carols.

The Tarde Buena event on December 24 will include DJ performances, a large-format screen, lighting effects, portable restrooms, security staff, and the distribution of 3,000 Santa hats featuring the event’s branding.

Interested companies can submit their bids through the electronic platform until October 23, 2025, and may choose to bid for one, multiple, or all three lots. The contract will be awarded via a simplified open procedure and has an initial one-year duration, with the option to extend for two additional years until 2027.