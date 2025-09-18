14,000 Votes to Independence: PIOC Sets Target for 2027 Elections





PRESS RELEASE

On Monday, September 15, the Party for the Independence of Orihuela Costa (PIOC) held its bimonthly assembly, marking another step forward in the movement for self-determination. Attendance was strong, with membership growing to more than 200, reflecting the growing momentum behind our cause.

The meeting served to take stock of achievements and set out the path ahead. Since the last municipal elections—where we came close to securing a councillor—PIOC has made significant advances. Today, an expert working group of over 20 members is driving projects that matter to our community.

From exposing foul water discharges in Cala Mosca Ravine and denouncing the lack of disabled toilets in the Town Hall—both now under judicial review—to pressuring authorities to repair roads and address the rubbish crisis, PIOC has already delivered results.

Looking ahead, our priorities for the coming months are clear: the launch of a dedicated Orihuela Costa newsletter, legal action to challenge the unfair rubbish tax, and continued pressure for long-overdue infrastructure—the rehabilitation of the Ramón de Campoamor building, the AP7 bridge, a new school, and the long-promised ecopark.

By the end of this year, PIOC will be ready to take the next step: the campaign to win councillors in the May 2027 elections. Our goal is ambitious but achievable—14,000 votes. That is the number that will give Orihuela Costa a majority voice and the independence it deserves.

There are more than 20,000 eligible voters in Orihuela Costa. The key is to ensure they register and understand what is at stake. Registering to vote takes little effort, yet the rewards are enormous. Today, Orihuela Costa contributes over €50 million annually to Orihuela, but only half of that returns to our community. Independence would allow us, after covering essential services, to reinvest more than €25 million every year into improving our town.

We need only look to Pilar de la Horadada to see what is possible. Their independence was hard-won, but it transformed their community. Ours will not be easy either—but together, we will succeed.

If we fail to act, Orihuela Town Hall will continue to divert our resources to the city, leaving Orihuela Costa neglected and without a future. But with the dedication of our members and the will of our people, Orihuela Costa will rise.

In May 2027, with councillors elected by and for Orihuela Costa, independence will no longer be a dream—it will be our reality.

—The President, PIOC