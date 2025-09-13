39-Year-Old Man Dies in Car Accident in Orihuela





A 39-year-old man lost his life on Friday morning in a traffic accident on the CV-872, near La Murada, a district of Orihuela.

The Accident

The crash happened around kilometer 3 of the CV-872, when the victim’s car left the road and struck an embankment. He was the only person in the vehicle, and no other cars were involved.

Emergency Response

The Provincial Fire Brigade received the alert at 7:50 a.m. and deployed eight firefighters to the scene, completing their intervention at 9:01 a.m. Upon arrival, they attempted to resuscitate the man with CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

A SAMU medical unit, dispatched by the regional emergency coordination center, could only confirm the victim’s death.

Investigation Underway

The Civil Guard has opened an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal accident.