Speeding in Torrevieja: When Holidays Turn Into a Rally

Torrevieja is known for its beaches, sunshine, and lively streets — not for high-speed racing. Yet two tourists recently learned the hard way that local roads are not the place to put the pedal to the metal.
A Swedish Tourist’s Need for Speed
One visitor from Sweden managed to set off the same speed camera three days in a row.
- First at 94 km/h (in a 40 zone).
- Then he cranked it up to 140 km/h the next day.
- And as if that wasn’t enough, he came back at 138 km/h the following day.
Police eventually tracked him down, and he was called before a judge.
An Irish Tourist Joins the Club
Not to be outdone, an Irish tourist in a rental car triggered two different cameras on the same day — clocked at 107 km/h and 145 km/h. He too ended up facing the courts.
What Tourists Should Know
In Spain, speeding isn’t just about fines. Driving more than 60 km/h over the limit in a city counts as a criminal offense. That can mean:
- Hefty fines (hundreds of euros),
- Losing your license for up to four years, or
- Even spending time in jail.
And yes — rental car drivers are just as responsible. The tickets don’t disappear just because you’re on holiday.
Where the Speed Cameras Are
Torrevieja has six fixed speed cameras, all set to a strict 40 km/h limit inside the city. They’re easy to spot: signs warn drivers, and some even flash a happy face if you’re under the limit (or a sad face if you’re not).
The cameras are placed in busy spots with lots of pedestrians and cyclists, such as:
- Avenida Gregorio Marañón (near Acequión Beach)
- Avenida Desiderio Rodríguez (San Roque)
- Avenida de las Cortes Valencianas
- Avenida Alfredo Nobel (by Mar Bella nursing home)
- Avenida de Baleares (near local schools)
These areas have a history of serious accidents, which is why police take speeding here so seriously.
A Friendly Reminder
Torrevieja is best enjoyed at a relaxed pace — whether you’re strolling along the promenade, cycling to the beach, or driving through town. Save the rally driving for a racetrack back home, and keep your holiday fun, safe, and fine-free.