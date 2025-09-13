Speeding in Torrevieja: When Holidays Turn Into a Rally





Torrevieja is known for its beaches, sunshine, and lively streets — not for high-speed racing. Yet two tourists recently learned the hard way that local roads are not the place to put the pedal to the metal.

A Swedish Tourist’s Need for Speed

One visitor from Sweden managed to set off the same speed camera three days in a row.

First at 94 km/h (in a 40 zone).

(in a 40 zone). Then he cranked it up to 140 km/h the next day.

the next day. And as if that wasn’t enough, he came back at 138 km/h the following day.

Police eventually tracked him down, and he was called before a judge.

An Irish Tourist Joins the Club

Not to be outdone, an Irish tourist in a rental car triggered two different cameras on the same day — clocked at 107 km/h and 145 km/h. He too ended up facing the courts.

What Tourists Should Know

In Spain, speeding isn’t just about fines. Driving more than 60 km/h over the limit in a city counts as a criminal offense. That can mean:

Hefty fines (hundreds of euros),

(hundreds of euros), Losing your license for up to four years, or

for up to four years, or Even spending time in jail.

And yes — rental car drivers are just as responsible. The tickets don’t disappear just because you’re on holiday.

Where the Speed Cameras Are

Torrevieja has six fixed speed cameras, all set to a strict 40 km/h limit inside the city. They’re easy to spot: signs warn drivers, and some even flash a happy face if you’re under the limit (or a sad face if you’re not).

The cameras are placed in busy spots with lots of pedestrians and cyclists, such as:

Avenida Gregorio Marañón (near Acequión Beach)

Avenida Desiderio Rodríguez (San Roque)

Avenida de las Cortes Valencianas

Avenida Alfredo Nobel (by Mar Bella nursing home)

Avenida de Baleares (near local schools)

These areas have a history of serious accidents, which is why police take speeding here so seriously.

A Friendly Reminder

Torrevieja is best enjoyed at a relaxed pace — whether you’re strolling along the promenade, cycling to the beach, or driving through town. Save the rally driving for a racetrack back home, and keep your holiday fun, safe, and fine-free.