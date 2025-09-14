Spain Over-50s Walking Football Squad Triumphs in Final World Cup Warm-Up





Spain’s Over-50s Walking Football squad signed off their World Cup preparations in style on Saturday, lifting the trophy at the eight-team international warm-up tournament in Torrevieja Sports City.

The hosts sealed a 2–0 victory in the final against one of the UK’s top sides, Newcastle Benfield, thanks to a goal in each half from the in-form Tommy McMillian. The performance capped a confident campaign for Spain, who had earlier dispatched their compatriots, the Spain Over-60s, in the semi-final.

Benfield’s route to the final came via a penalty shootout win over The Orange Bar in their semi. Other participating clubs included Catral, Portobello, The Hub and Fortuna Lions, adding depth and variety to a competitive day of football.

The competition also provided an opportunity for the match officials to hone their skills, all FIWFA Internationally trained and supplied by the Costa Blanca Referees Association

The tournament was streamed live worldwide on the Spain Walking Football website, serving as the squad’s last outing before the World Cup finals return to Torrevieja next month.

Competition Winners, Spain Over 50’s

Tournament co-director Mark Kavanagh hailed the event as a major success and a vital opportunity for national selectors, who will now finalise Spain’s squads ahead of a global spectacle featuring more than 50 nations, including teams from Australia, Canada, Japan, China, and defending champions England.

The World Cup, sponsored by Campoverde-based Desire Properties, will run at the Torrevieja Sports City in two phases: October 21–24 and October 28–31, with competitions across a range of age groups. Men’s teams will compete in the Over-50s, 60s, and 70s categories, while women’s teams will feature in the Over-40s, 50s, and 60s. Gala dinners are planned to crown all of the winners.

With the tournament just weeks away, organisers continue to welcome sponsors and advertisers. Opportunities remain for programme placements, pitchside banners, and even sponsorship of individual Spain squad players, offering local businesses a chance to connect with a global audience.

For details on sponsorship and advertising packages, contact Mark Kavanagh at +34 711 02 54 72 or markkavanagh.swift@gmail.com.